ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: South Africa face FIFA probe over Teboho Mokoena eligibility blunder

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: South Africa face FIFA probe over Teboho Mokoena eligibility blunder
FRI, 19 SEP 2025

South Africa’s push for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been clouded by controversy after world football’s governing body opened disciplinary proceedings against the team for fielding ineligible midfielder Teboho Mokoena in a key qualifier.

Mokoena, 28, featured in Bafana Bafana’s 2–0 victory over Lesotho in Polokwane on March 21 despite being suspended. The midfielder had already picked up yellow cards in earlier group matches against Benin and Zimbabwe, which should have triggered an automatic one-match ban under FIFA regulations.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) and team manager Vincent Tseka have come under fire for the oversight. Although head coach Hugo Broos omitted Mokoena from the following game against Benin in Abidjan — another 2–0 win — the damage had already been done.

FIFA has since confirmed that disciplinary charges have been filed, giving SAFA and the player six days to respond. The case will be reviewed by the Disciplinary Committee, with possible sanctions including a three-point deduction, a 3–0 forfeit loss to Lesotho, and financial penalties.

Even if the ruling goes against them, South Africa would remain top of Group C on goal difference, tied with Benin on 14 points. Lesotho, meanwhile, would rise to nine points but stay outside the automatic qualification places. The bigger concern for Bafana is the heightened pressure on their remaining fixtures.

Broos’ side must defeat both Zimbabwe and Rwanda in October to secure qualification regardless of other results. Any slip-up could swing the advantage to their rivals and put their World Cup campaign at risk.

For a nation still chasing a first appearance on football’s biggest stage since hosting the 2010 finals, the stakes could not be higher. A simple administrative lapse now threatens to unravel months of progress on the pitch.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

13 hours ago

President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe Why didn't they jump out of the plane, 'GbetorKoklo' – Franklin Cudjoe fumes at ...

13 hours ago

Falling electricity pole Falling ECG pole puts Biakoye Community Senior High School in danger

14 hours ago

TEWU to strike on September 19 over unresolved demands TEWU to strike on September 19 over unresolved demands

14 hours ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Otumfuo pays glowing tribute to late Asantehemaa, says “her words were never rec...

14 hours ago

Asantehemaa was a majestic pillar of strength and inspiration to the nation – Mahama Asantehemaa was a majestic pillar of strength and inspiration to the nation – Ma...

14 hours ago

11 deportees from US sue Ghana over alleged unlawful detention 11 deportees from US sue Ghana over alleged unlawful detention

14 hours ago

Derrick Nana Asare NPP has no moral right to tell NDC how to deal with illegal mining – Derrick Nan...

14 hours ago

NPP to stage ‘Yn Suro Ahunahuna’ demo against intimidation NPP to stage ‘Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna’ demo against intimidation

16 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko Ghana will explode if efforts are not intensified to end galamsey — NPP MP

16 hours ago

Ken Agyapong, chiefs and other officers inspect site Ken Agyapong secures 15,000 acres of land for Africa's largest Pharmaceutical Hu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line