2026 World Cup Qualifiers: South Africa face FIFA probe over Teboho Mokoena eligibility blunder

South Africa’s push for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been clouded by controversy after world football’s governing body opened disciplinary proceedings against the team for fielding ineligible midfielder Teboho Mokoena in a key qualifier.

Mokoena, 28, featured in Bafana Bafana’s 2–0 victory over Lesotho in Polokwane on March 21 despite being suspended. The midfielder had already picked up yellow cards in earlier group matches against Benin and Zimbabwe, which should have triggered an automatic one-match ban under FIFA regulations.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) and team manager Vincent Tseka have come under fire for the oversight. Although head coach Hugo Broos omitted Mokoena from the following game against Benin in Abidjan — another 2–0 win — the damage had already been done.

FIFA has since confirmed that disciplinary charges have been filed, giving SAFA and the player six days to respond. The case will be reviewed by the Disciplinary Committee, with possible sanctions including a three-point deduction, a 3–0 forfeit loss to Lesotho, and financial penalties.

Even if the ruling goes against them, South Africa would remain top of Group C on goal difference, tied with Benin on 14 points. Lesotho, meanwhile, would rise to nine points but stay outside the automatic qualification places. The bigger concern for Bafana is the heightened pressure on their remaining fixtures.

Broos’ side must defeat both Zimbabwe and Rwanda in October to secure qualification regardless of other results. Any slip-up could swing the advantage to their rivals and put their World Cup campaign at risk.

For a nation still chasing a first appearance on football’s biggest stage since hosting the 2010 finals, the stakes could not be higher. A simple administrative lapse now threatens to unravel months of progress on the pitch.