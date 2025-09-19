ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko must face Kwara United with confidence - Amos Frimpong

FRI, 19 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko Welfare Officer, Amos Frimpong, has rallied the squad to play with confidence when they face Nigeria’s Kwara United in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors host the first leg of the preliminary round tie on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kickoff set for 15:00 GMT.

Frimpong, a former Kotoko captain, reminded the players that pressure is an unavoidable part of football but urged them not to let it weigh them down.

"The advice I will give you concerning Sunday in the Confederation game we will be playing against Kwara is that it is a difficult moment. You've been playing it for the first time, it is a normal thing in football; no matter what, there will be a little pressure," he told Peace FM.

He further encouraged the team to draw strength from the club’s massive following.

"But what I will tell you, the team is that you have to go in with a lot of confidence because it is an international stage, and when you play, it adds value to your name. And don't forget that we have a million supporters too, with the African competitions they are always watching, we have to go in with confidence and be well determined that no matter how the day will be, we can qualify to the next stage," he added.

The return leg is scheduled for next weekend at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in Nigeria.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

