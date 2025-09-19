ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bukom Arena to Host Explosive Global Warrior MMA Night on September 19

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Boxing Bukom Arena to Host Explosive Global Warrior MMA Night on September 19
FRI, 19 SEP 2025

The Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra will come alive with fireworks on Friday, September 19, 2025, when the Global Warrior Champions stage their next international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event.

The bouts were officially unveiled on Thursday at a press conference held at Decathlon Sports Shop, Accra Mall, where fighters also went through the ceremonial weigh-in.

The fight card features competitors from Ghana, Nigeria, and Côte d'Ivoire, with officials flying in from both the United States and Ghana.

Headlining the night is a middleweight title showdown between Ghana’s Emmanuel Lamptey and Nigeria’s Ben Bazi. Lamptey declared he would not allow the belt to leave Ghana, while Bazi expressed optimism about securing victory.

Another highly anticipated clash is between Selorm Darko and Edmund Akator, billed as “Revenge or Repeat.” The two have met before, and the outcome of their first encounter remains hotly disputed.

Other undercard fights include:

  • Kone Memon (Côte d'Ivoire) vs. Afognon John Kennedy (Ghana)
  • Richard Asiedu (Ghana) vs. Felix Okoria (Nigeria)
  • Mensah Aka Prince (Ghana) vs. Akim Chukwebuka (Nigeria)
  • William Adom Nortey (Ghana) vs. Sadiq Mohammed (Nigeria)

Nortey, a gold medalist at the 2023 African Games who once faced Ghanaian hip-hop legend Reggie Rockstone in an exhibition, said MMA has brought him respect, recognition, and opportunities. He expressed gratitude to Jeff Taylor and the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation for their support.

Tickets are priced at GH₵50 for the Popular Stand, GH₵200 for VIP, and GH₵2,000 per table for ringside packages with special gifts. Fans can purchase tickets by dialing 36588*1000#.

The night will not be all about combat sports—there will also be entertainment, headlined by the “Grandpapa of Hiplife,” Reggie Rockstone, alongside other popular musicians and comedians.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe Why didn't they jump out of the plane, 'GbetorKoklo' – Franklin Cudjoe fumes at ...

12 hours ago

Falling electricity pole Falling ECG pole puts Biakoye Community Senior High School in danger

13 hours ago

TEWU to strike on September 19 over unresolved demands TEWU to strike on September 19 over unresolved demands

13 hours ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Otumfuo pays glowing tribute to late Asantehemaa, says “her words were never rec...

13 hours ago

Asantehemaa was a majestic pillar of strength and inspiration to the nation – Mahama Asantehemaa was a majestic pillar of strength and inspiration to the nation – Ma...

13 hours ago

11 deportees from US sue Ghana over alleged unlawful detention 11 deportees from US sue Ghana over alleged unlawful detention

13 hours ago

Derrick Nana Asare NPP has no moral right to tell NDC how to deal with illegal mining – Derrick Nan...

13 hours ago

NPP to stage ‘Yn Suro Ahunahuna’ demo against intimidation NPP to stage ‘Yɛn Suro Ahunahuna’ demo against intimidation

15 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko Ghana will explode if efforts are not intensified to end galamsey — NPP MP

15 hours ago

Ken Agyapong, chiefs and other officers inspect site Ken Agyapong secures 15,000 acres of land for Africa's largest Pharmaceutical Hu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line