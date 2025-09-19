Bukom Arena to Host Explosive Global Warrior MMA Night on September 19

The Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra will come alive with fireworks on Friday, September 19, 2025, when the Global Warrior Champions stage their next international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event.

The bouts were officially unveiled on Thursday at a press conference held at Decathlon Sports Shop, Accra Mall, where fighters also went through the ceremonial weigh-in.

The fight card features competitors from Ghana, Nigeria, and Côte d'Ivoire, with officials flying in from both the United States and Ghana.

Headlining the night is a middleweight title showdown between Ghana’s Emmanuel Lamptey and Nigeria’s Ben Bazi. Lamptey declared he would not allow the belt to leave Ghana, while Bazi expressed optimism about securing victory.

Another highly anticipated clash is between Selorm Darko and Edmund Akator, billed as “Revenge or Repeat.” The two have met before, and the outcome of their first encounter remains hotly disputed.

Other undercard fights include:

Kone Memon (Côte d'Ivoire) vs. Afognon John Kennedy (Ghana)

Richard Asiedu (Ghana) vs. Felix Okoria (Nigeria)

Mensah Aka Prince (Ghana) vs. Akim Chukwebuka (Nigeria)

William Adom Nortey (Ghana) vs. Sadiq Mohammed (Nigeria)

Nortey, a gold medalist at the 2023 African Games who once faced Ghanaian hip-hop legend Reggie Rockstone in an exhibition, said MMA has brought him respect, recognition, and opportunities. He expressed gratitude to Jeff Taylor and the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation for their support.

Tickets are priced at GH₵50 for the Popular Stand, GH₵200 for VIP, and GH₵2,000 per table for ringside packages with special gifts. Fans can purchase tickets by dialing 36588*1000#.

The night will not be all about combat sports—there will also be entertainment, headlined by the “Grandpapa of Hiplife,” Reggie Rockstone, alongside other popular musicians and comedians.