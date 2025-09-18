ModernGhana logo
Champions League: Superb Marcus Rashford sinks Newcastle as Barcelona triumph

By BBC
Football News ReutersImage caption: Marcus Rashford turns away in celebration after heading Barcelona in front at Newcastle United in the Champions League
THU, 18 SEP 2025
Reuters Image caption: Marcus Rashford turns away in celebration after heading Barcelona in front at Newcastle United in the Champions League

Marcus Rashford made a spectacular Champions League bow for Barcelona as Newcastle United's campaign got off to a losing start at St James' Park.

Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, became Newcastle's tormentor when he broke open a tight encounter with two swift second-half goals.

In front of England head coach Thomas Tuchel, Rashford flashed a fine header beyond Newcastle keeper Nick Pope from Jules Kounde's cross after 58 minutes to silence a typically feverish Tyneside atmosphere.

Rashford produced an even better moment nine minutes later when he hammered home a stunning 20-yard drive in off the crossbar past the helpless Pope. These were his first Champions League goals in almost four years.

It capped a highly impressive night for Rashford, who figured in the Champions League on loan at Aston Villa last season, playing a full part in Barcelona's vast array of attacking talent, even without brilliant injured teenager Lamine Yamal.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe sprung a selection surprise, leaving new £69m striker Nick Woltemade on the bench in preference to using Anthony Gordon in the central position.

Gordon struggled to make an impact as Barcelona's superiority told the longer the game went on, with Rashford as the deadly finisher.

The England striker was given a deserved standing ovation from Barcelona's supporters when he was substituted with ten minutes left.

Newcastle were given hope of a comeback when Gordon slid home a finish at the start of seven minutes of added time, but Barcelona held out.

