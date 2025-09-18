Erling Haaland scores 50th Champions League goal in victory over Napoli

Erling Haaland broke another record by becoming the quickest player to score 50 Champions League goals as Manchester City were made to work hard in their opening game victory over Napoli.

Haaland took only 49 games to reach the milestone, lofting home a header in the second half to set City on their way to three points, as Kevin de Bruyne's much-anticipated return to Etihad Stadium lasted a disappointing 26 minutes.

De Bruyne left City in the summer after a distinguished decade at the club and was given a warm welcome back by home supporters, but the joy of returning to a place he calls "home" was short lived.

The Belgium international was sacrificed in the first half by boss Antonio Conte following captain Giovanni di Lorenzo's dismissal for bringing down Haaland as last man.

City took control of the game as expected but Pep Guardiola will have been left wondering how his side did not go in ahead at half-time after peppering the Napoli goal but finding keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in inspired form.

The Serbian made a string of superb saves, keeping out Tijjani Reijnders' drive, smothering Phil Foden's low shot, and pushing away Rodri's well-struck volley.

Milinkovic-Savic also clawed away headers from Nico O'Reilly and Ruben Dias and somehow grabbed Reijnders' shot on the goalline after it took a deflection off Matteo Politano - all in the first 45 minutes.

But 11 minutes into the second period City made the expected breakthrough as Haaland latched on to Foden's dinked pass and nodded in to finally breach Milinkovic-Savic's goal.

Jeremy Doku showed quick feet to add a second and seal victory, as returns to Manchester for former United players Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund ended in dismay.