2025 World Athletics Championships: Rose Yeboah qualifies for High Jump final

THU, 18 SEP 2025

Ghana’s Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah has secured a place in the women’s high jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after clearing 1.92 metres in Thursday’s qualification round.

Her achievement marks a historic milestone, making her the first Ghanaian to reach the final of an individual event at the championships since 2005, when Ignatius Gaisah won silver in the men’s long jump and Margaret Simpson claimed bronze in the women’s heptathlon at the Helsinki edition.

A total of 12 athletes advanced to the final after surpassing the automatic qualifying height of 1.92m. Among them are Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson, Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Yuliia Levchenko, Serbia’s Angelina Topić, Great Britain’s Morgan Lake, the Czech Republic’s Michaela Hrubá, Poland’s Maria Żodzik, Germany’s Christina Honsel, and Yeboah of Ghana.

The women’s high jump final is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

