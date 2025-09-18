ModernGhana logo
PFA in talks with Chelsea over Sterling and Disasi

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: During last season Raheem Sterling (left) and Axel Disasi (right) had loan spells with Arsenal and Aston Villa, respectively
THU, 18 SEP 2025
The Professional Footballers' Association is in talks with Chelsea over the handling of squad outcasts Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi.

As things stand, the players are training away from the club's first-team set-up after head coach Enzo Maresca made it clear they are not part of his plans.

It is understood that players' union the PFA has intervened over the treatment of England forward Sterling and France defender Disasi.

Sterling, 30, has just under two years left on his deal at Chelsea, which is worth about £325,000-per-week, while 27-year-old Disasi's contract expires in 2029.

Having spent time on loan away from Chelsea last season, both players were expected to leave Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.

However, both stayed at the Premier League side and it is unlikely that either will have any first-team involvement before January, when the transfer window re-opens.

The PFA wants to ensure that Sterling and Disasi have the platform to train to an optimum level despite not being involved with the senior team.

World football's governing body Fifa has strict regulations over players who are isolated from squads in circumstances that could constitute 'abusive conduct' by the club, which may entitle an individual to terminate his contract citing 'just cause'.

It is understood the PFA has sought to ensure clubs are aware of Fifa's regulations.

Chelsea and the PFA have been approached for comment.

