CAF Confederation Cup: Karim Zito eyes success with Kotoko, citing unity and discipline as key

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito believes that replicating the kind of continental success he achieved with Dreams FC hinges on unity and disciplined performances across the squad.

In April 2024, Zito made history with Dreams FC, guiding them to the knockout stages of the CAF Confederations Cup—the first Ghanaian club to do so in two decades.

His side also became the only Ghanaian team in 20 years to secure two away victories in the knockout phase of a CAF competition.

Now at the helm of Asante Kotoko, Zito will make his return to Africa’s secondary club competition since 2021 when the Porcupine Warriors face Nigerian outfit Kwara United in the preliminary round.

Kotoko are aiming to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2004, when they fell to rivals Hearts of Oak in the final.

The first leg will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 21, with the return fixture scheduled a week later in Ilorin. Kick-off for the opening game is set for 15:00 GMT.

Speaking to Luv FM ahead of the clash, Zito reflected on the formula behind Dreams FC’s success.

“There were some factors that helped Dreams FC, and I hope that those factors will soon help. We were all on board. Everybody was giving their best. Players were disciplined, were united, from the board down to the ball boy," Zito said.

“I'm trying to bring that factor here; everything that achieves will tell you at the end of the day, we're united. We have to unite and then listen to instructions. We do what we're supposed to do, and then we'll do the best. It will be okay," he added.