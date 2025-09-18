Midfielder Kwasi Sibo aims to secure playing spot in Black Stars after impressive debut

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo is determined to solidify his place in the senior national team after an impressive debut for the Black Stars.

The 25-year-old earned a late call-up for Ghana’s Matchday 8 fixtures against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at Accra Sports Stadium earlier this month and quickly made his mark with a standout performance.

Sibo’s display drew praise from both the national team’s technical staff and fans alike. Speaking about his maiden appearance, the energetic midfielder emphasized the need to remain focused as he vies for a regular spot in the squad.

“Getting a starting role in such a crucial match means the coach has confidence in me, but I have to work even harder to fight for a place in the team,” he told Graphic Sports.

“If I don’t get regular playing time at Oviedo, I’ll not catch the eye of the coach. So my focus is to keep working hard, for my club and for Ghana," he added.

With two qualifiers remaining, the Black Stars are well-positioned to secure a fifth World Cup appearance, currently sitting atop their group with 19 points.

Sibo will be hoping to build on his debut when Ghana face the Central African Republic and Comoros in the final round of qualifying matches scheduled for October.