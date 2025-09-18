Kwasi Sibo eyes consistency after impressive Black Stars debut

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo is determined to maintain focus and continue working hard for both club and country following a standout debut for the Black Stars.

The 25-year-old midfielder impressed alongside Thomas Partey in Ghana’s midfield during the Matchday 8 World Cup qualifiers against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium earlier this month.

Ghana secured a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to Alexander Dijiku’s decisive goal.

Sibo received his call-up after Elisha Owusu was suspended for the preceding match against Chad in N'Djamena.

Reflecting on his first start in such a crucial fixture, he told Graphic Sports:

“Getting a starting role in such a crucial match means the coach has confidence in me, but I have to work even harder to fight for a place in the team,” he told Graphic Sports.

“If I don’t get regular playing time at Oviedo, I’ll not catch the eye of the coach. So my focus is to keep working hard, for my club and for Ghana," he added.

With two matches remaining, the Black Stars sit on 19 points, keeping them on track for a fifth consecutive World Cup qualification. Ghana will close out the qualifiers with fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros in October.