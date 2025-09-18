ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko players motivated to beat Kwara United - Sarfo Duku

THU, 18 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko Communications Director Sarfo Duku has affirmed that the team is highly motivated ahead of their 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup opener against Nigerian side Kwara United.

The FA Cup champions will host Kwara United in the first leg of the preliminary round on Sunday, September 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Duku expressed confidence in the readiness of head coach Karim Zito’s squad, highlighting the team’s recent successes as a morale booster.

“Under Karim Zito, this current team has won four trophies, and there is more to come from the players,” he said.

“Karim Zito says the team is yet to reach its peak. The players are motivated to win this game because they have studied videos of previous African matches and understand the challenge ahead.”

Duku also called on Ghanaians to rally behind the club as it pursues continental glory.

“This is Asante Kotoko, and if they perform, it benefits the country. I am asking Ghanaians to show up in their numbers to support the team. I am confident we will make Ghanaians proud.”

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Abuja for the return leg at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

