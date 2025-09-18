Kwasi Sibo has the qualities to be a game-changer for Black Stars, says Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has tipped Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo as a potential standout for the Black Stars.

Sibo, who made his senior national team debut against Mali during Matchday 8 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium, impressed fans with his composed display as Ghana secured a 1-0 victory over the Eagles.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Badu praised Sibo’s promise and versatility, describing him as a player capable of influencing games at the highest level.

“Sibo is a very solid player with a lot of promise,” Agyemand-Badu said.

“Honestly, he can’t match the power and energy I brought to the team in my time,” he joked, “but he has qualities that suit the modern game.

"I like his composure, ball distribution and discipline. With the right guidance, he can become a big name for the Black Stars," he added.

Following his impressive debut, Sibo is aiming to cement his place in the squad.

The 23-year-old has also been pivotal for Real Oviedo, helping the club secure La Liga qualification and making three appearances in the ongoing season.