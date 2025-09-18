ModernGhana logo
Diego Simeone: Atletico Madrid boss 'regrets' clashing with Liverpool fans

By BBC
THU, 18 SEP 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was sent off late in his side's 3-2 loss to Liverpool

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone regrets clashing with Liverpool supporters at the end of their dramatic Champions League opener at Anfield - but says they were sparked by "insults".

After Reds captain Virgil van Dijk scored a 92nd-minute winner in their 3-2 victory, Simeone reacted after he appeared to be goaded by a small number of home fans.

The Argentine complained to the fourth official with a number of stewards positioned between him and the Liverpool supporters.

Simeone had to be dragged away from the scene and continued his protests before he was sent off and walked off down the tunnel.

Speaking in the post-match news conference, the 55-year-old said: "Firstly I regret the part I played. It's clear we are in a position where we do not have the right to react and it is not good when we react."

However, Simeone was unhappy at what he called "insults for the whole game" from the home fans.

He added: "We [managers] are in a position where we are protagonists/standard bearers, so in the same manner that we fight against racism and insults in stadiums today, we could also fight on behalf of the managers, against the insults we receive throughout the whole game.

"It's not easy to be in the position we are in and receive insults for the whole game. I saw it from far away after the third goal. I saw the third goal go in and I turned, the insults continued, and well, I'm a person."

When pressed on what the nature of the insults were, he responded: "The truth is I cannot remember exactly. I don't want to enter into the situation.

"The thing I have is that I have to maintain my position. I need to know how to withstand everything that happens in front of the dugout, and know I cannot fix society. I, and whichever manager, has to live with this because it happens all of the time.

"My reaction isn't justifiable but do you know what it is like to be insulted for 90 minutes? I hope Liverpool can improve that aspect and that when they identify the person who did that, there will be consequences."

The incident came at the end of a frantic match as Liverpool scored twice inside the opening six minutes through Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, before the Spanish side fought back.

Marcos Llorente scored twice for Atletico to level the tie, but the reigning Premier League champions and current leaders rallied to snatch the decisive third goal through Van Dijk's powerful header.

