CAF Champions League: Bibiani GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso calls for support ahead of JS Kabylie clash

Bibiani GoldStars coach Frimpong Manso has called on Ghanaians to support his side ahead of their clash against JS Kabylie this weekend.

The Ghana Premier League side will host the Algerian side in the first leg of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League preliminary round of games on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Manso believes the backing of Ghanaians will be instrumental in securing a crucial first-leg advantage.

“We are playing in Accra. It’s not our home ground, and so what we will appeal for is for all Ghanaians, those who can come to the stadium, to give us the support,” he told Joy Sports.

“They did it for the Black Stars against Mali, so we are very sure they will do the same thing for us, and I’m very sure if they also come in their numbers, we can also win — and win well," he added.

Kick off for the game is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.