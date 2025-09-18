UEFA Europa League 2025/26: The Drama Unfolds – Only on SuperSport

The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League promises to be one of the most intriguing editions in recent memory, offering a blend of tradition, resurgence, and fresh faces.

With Matchday 1 set for 24 – 25 September 2025 and the final scheduled to be held in Istanbul in May 2026, Europe's second-tier club competition is once again poised to deliver thrilling matchups, dramatic storylines, and the platform for emerging clubs to make their mark on the continental stage.

This season is particularly notable for the number of debutants entering the group stage. Five clubs (Aston Villa, Bologna, Brann, Go Ahead Eagles, and Nottingham Forest) will participate in the UEFA Europa League group phase for the first time since its rebranding in 2009.

While Aston Villa and Brann have featured in the older UEFA Cup group stage format, this will be their maiden journey in the modern Europa League setup. For Go Ahead Eagles and Nottingham Forest, the tournament represents a historic breakthrough: both clubs are entering the group or league stage of a major UEFA competition for the first time in their histories.

Aston Villa’s return to European competition comes amid a period of steady growth under Unai Emery. With a strong squad and a tactically astute manager who has already lifted the Europa League multiple times, Villa could be a genuine threat if they take the competition seriously.

Nottingham Forest’s entry is particularly poignant, as the two-time European Cup winners return to continental football in a meaningful way after decades away from the spotlight. Their passionate fanbase and storied past will add emotional weight to each match.

Bologna’s resurgence in Serie A has earned them a deserved place on the European stage, and the Rossoblù will be keen to make a statement. Norwegian side Brann also returns to Europe after years of domestic rebuilding, offering fans the chance to see Scandinavian flair against more established opposition. Go Ahead Eagles, representing Deventer in the Netherlands, are perhaps the biggest surprise package – underdogs with nothing to lose, but everything to prove.

The tournament format remains familiar, with teams competing in a league-style phase before advancing to knockout rounds in 2026. Traditional heavyweights from Europe’s top leagues – those dropping down from Champions League qualification or finishing just outside their domestic title races – will provide stiff competition. Clubs like Bayer Leverkusen, Roma, and Real Betis could once again be in the mix, looking to go deep in the competition.

The final in Istanbul adds another layer of prestige, as Turkey’s largest city will host its first Europa League final since 2009. The Atatürk Olympic Stadium – site of the legendary 2005 Champions League final – will provide a dramatic stage for the climax of the tournament.

As ever, the Europa League remains a gateway to the Champions League for the winner, as well as a trophy rich in prestige and opportunity. With debutants adding fresh energy and elite clubs eyeing silverware, the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League is shaping up to be one of the most open and exciting in years.

League Draw and Top Fixtures to Watch in the League Phase

The league-phase draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League has set the stage for a high-stakes, action-packed campaign – one that mixes familiar powerhouses with fresh debutants, all chasing glory in Europe’s second-tier club competition.

Powerhouses In the Mix Early

The draw throws Europe's established contenders into immediate challenges:

Roma, Porto, Rangers, Feyenoord, Lille, Dinamo Zagreb, Real Betis, Red Bull Salzburg, and Aston Villa make up Pot 1, the highest-seeded group, promising a slew of headline encounters.

Pot 2 includes the likes of Fenerbahçe, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Lyon, PAOK, Viktoria Plzeň, Ferencváros, Celtic, and Maccabi Tel Aviv, offering no easy rides – think of familiar names that routinely electrify European nights.

Pot 3 brings in Young Boys, Basel, Midtjylland, SC Freiburg, Ludogorets, Nottingham Forest (debutants), Sturm Graz, FCSB, and Nice, presenting a midfield battleground rich with tactical nuance and grit.

Pot 4 is where novelty peaks: Bologna, Celta Vigo, VfB Stuttgart, Panathinaikos, Malmö, Go Ahead Eagles (debut!), Utrecht, Genk, and Brann – a mix of seasoned competitors and debutants eager to shake things up.

The Surprise Entries

The most compelling storyline: Aston Villa, Bologna, Brann, Go Ahead Eagles, and Nottingham Forest will make their Europa League debut since the group stage format began. Notably, Go Ahead Eagles and Nottingham Forest step onto the stage of a major UEFA group or league phase for the very first time. Their inclusion adds an exciting underdog narrative and fresh energy to the competition.

Matchups to Watch

Here are some early fixtures poised to catch the eye:

Aston Villa opens with intriguing challenges: home versus Salzburg, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Young Boys, and Bologna; away at Feyenoord, Fenerbahçe, Basel, and face-off with debutants Go Ahead Eagles.

Bologna's group is similarly packed: hosting Salzburg, Celtic, Freiburg, and Brann; away fixtures include Aston Villa, Maccabi Tel Aviv, FCSB, and Celta Vigo.

Brann offers escape into Scandinavian flair: home ties with Rangers, Fenerbahçe, Midtjylland, and Utrecht; a tough away road includes Lille, PAOK, Sturm Graz, and Bologna.

Celtic and Nottingham Forest – both historically steeped clubs – face high-profile duels: Celtic hosts Roma, Braga, Sturm Graz, Utrecht and exits to Feyenoord, Crvena Zvezda, Midtjylland, and Bologna; Forest's journey crosses paths with Braga, Rangers, Celtic, and Genk.

African Players with a Point to Prove

African Players have a strong tradition of excellence in the UEFA Europa League, and the following five stars from our continent are set to light up the 2025/26 edition of the tournament.

Evan Ndicka

Evan Ndicka will be a defensive cornerstone for Roma in the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League, anchoring the backline with experience, athleticism, and consistency. A former Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt, Ndicka brings continental know-how and composure, qualities Roma will rely on heavily as they navigate across Europe's second-tier competition. His durability stands out – he played every minute of Roma's 2024–25 Serie A season – underscoring his importance and reliability in high-stakes matches. As Roma manage injury risks and squad rotation under Gian Piero Gasperini’s demanding system, Ndicka’s leadership and defensive solidity will be vital to their Europa League campaign.

Zaidu Sanusi

Zaidu Sanusi arrives at Porto in the 2025–26 season with a renewed opportunity to impact their Europa League campaign. After enduring over a year out due to an ACL injury, he’s now back in action – and notably included in the squad under new coach Francesco Farioli – indicating fresh trust in his abilities. Known for his blistering speed, tactical discipline, and attacking support from left-back, Sanusi can offer depth and dynamism on the flank. If he stays fit, he stands poised to be a vital rotational option and a decisive presence in Europe.

Cedric Bakambu

Cédric Bakambu is set to remain a pivotal attacking option for Real Betis in the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League. Having turned down a transfer offer from Greece, he confirmed his commitment to the club and is expected to be a key part of Manuel Pellegrini’s plans this season. As Real Betis may not pursue fresh striker reinforcements, Bakambu’s experience and goal-scoring instinct – evident in his historic Conference League run – could be invaluable.

Youssef En-Nesyri

Youssef En-Nesyri is poised to lead Fenerbahçe’s attack in the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League. Since joining on a record-breaking five-year deal in July 2024, he’s been a prolific scorer and become a fan-favourite in Istanbul. His form comes at a critical juncture, as the club continues to rely on the Moroccan’s finishing prowess on the European stage. Assuming he remains the manager’s preferred center-forward, En-Nesyri’s goalscoring flair and consistency will be central to Fenerbahçe’s Europa League ambitions.

Clinton Mata

Clinton Mata is poised to be a vital defensive mainstay for Lyon in the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League. The versatile Angolan right-back, capable of filling in at center-back, recently extended his contract with OL through 2028, underscoring his importance amid squad turnover. Having featured in nine Europa League games last season, he brings valuable European experience and consistency to the backline. As Lyon rebuild around youthful talent, Mata’s leadership, adaptability, and resilience between the lines will anchor their defensive ambitions as they chase continental success.

Final Thoughts

The 2025/26 Europa League line-up is a bold blend of elite contenders, storied clubs, and fresh debutants. The new league-style phase – where each team plays eight unique opponents – ensures no two seasons feel alike.

With kick off on 24 - 25 September, the 55th edition of this competition promises sweeping drama, unpredictable results, and a pathway right through to the final in Istanbul on 20 May 2026, at Beşiktaş Stadium.

Get ready: every matchday matters, every newcomer brings a story, and the race to continental glory is poised to thrill from day one.

