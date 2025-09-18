WBO Africa rep Samir Captan urges Ghanaian boxers to pursue credible opponents

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) representative for Africa, Mr. Samir Captan, has called on African boxers—particularly Ghanaians—to seek credible opponents if they want to gain international recognition.

In an exclusive interview at his Opera Square office in Accra, the veteran boxing manager and promoter emphasized the need for discipline, dedication, and commitment among fighters. He urged boxers not only to train hard but also to remain prayerful in order to earn opportunities on big stages.

Reflecting on Ghana’s rich boxing history, Captan lamented the country’s current decline compared to its golden era when Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Alfred Kotey, Nana Yaw Konadu, and Joshua Clottey held world titles.

“Today, we don’t have world champions because we lack top-class fighters who combine talent with discipline and commitment,” he said.

He further criticized the rise of “Atsiagbeshi” exhibition fights, describing them as unhelpful for boxers’ development and unattractive to fans. “The promoters and the Ghana Boxing Authority must take responsibility for this trend,” Captan stated.

Captan made the remarks while presenting the WBO Africa Bantamweight title to Theophilus Allotey, also known as Theo Lopez. He praised Allotey’s performance in dethroning Daniel Gorsh, calling it “classic and astonishing.”

“I didn’t know much about him before that fight, but the way he beat a gritty champion to claim the title was marvelous,” Captan said, congratulating Team Allotey led by national coach Dr. Ofori Asare, Sarah Lotus Asare, and Coach Eben.

He also advised the young champion, who trains at Wisdom Boxing Gym, to avoid distractions, particularly from women, if he hopes to achieve long-term success at world level.

Allotey, who also holds the Ghana National and UBO Africa Super Flyweight belts, is currently ranked 15th by the WBO and 4th in Africa. He is also rated 8th by the IBF and 9th by the IBO.

A former member of Ghana’s national amateur team, Allotey represented the country at the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers in Senegal, Thailand, and Italy, and won bronze at the 2023 African Games in Accra. He has also featured at the African Boxing Confederation (ABC) Special Amateur Show in Ethiopia and trained in the Cayman Islands.

Beyond the ring, Allotey has positioned himself as an advocate for e-boxing. He currently tops the BoxingGhana Pound-for-Pound rankings for September 2025.