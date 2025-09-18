ModernGhana logo
Freezy Macbones to fight 'The Tank' Artjom Kasparian for IBO and EBU titles on October 4

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Freezy Macbones to fight The Tank Artjom Kasparian for IBO and EBU titles on October 4

Ghana’s Freezy Macbones, born Seth Gyimah, is set for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on undefeated Dutchman Artjom Kasparian for two major belts on October 4, 2025, at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, UK.

Both the IBO Continental Light Heavyweight title and the European Boxing Union (EBU) light heavyweight crown will be at stake in a clash that pits two unbeaten knockout specialists against each other.

Macbones, known as the “British Mike Tyson,” boasts an impressive record of 10 wins with nine knockouts. His opponent, Kasparian, nicknamed “The Tank,” has a perfect 12-0 record with 10 knockouts, setting the stage for a high-octane battle.

“This is a very tough task, but I will survive and win,” Macbones told reporters in Ghana ahead of the fight.

The bout, billed as the Night of Champions, carries added significance for Ghanaian boxing, which has historically struggled to produce champions in the heavier weight divisions.

A victory for Macbones would mark a major breakthrough, giving him his first professional title and elevating his status on the international stage.

