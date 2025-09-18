PSG atomise Atalanta to launch defence of Champions League crown

Paris Saint-Germain began the defence of their Champions League title on Wednesday night with a 4-0 annihilation of Atalanta at the Parc des Princes.

Shorn of star strikers Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, PSG boss Luis Enrique said he would not use their absence as an excuse for a poor performance.

He sent out 19-year-old Senny Mayulu at the centre of the attack with Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the left and right flank respectively.

With the troika of Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz behind them, PSG exploded into action.

And within three minutes they were ahead.

As Atalanta tried to play the ball out from defence, PSG skipper Marquinhos harried Atalanta striker Daniel Maldini into losing control of the ball which rolled to Barcola who nudged it left to Ruiz.

The Spain international steered it across the face of the goal and Marquinhos stabbed it into the net past the Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

Reliving past glory

Barely recovered from roaring at the pre-match video of their Champions League final humiliation of Inter Milan, the decibels and expectations rose.

Five minutes in and Marquinhos turned from poacher to provider. He lofted a ball over the Atalanta midfield for Nuno Mendes but his fellow defender failed to control and steer past Carnesecchi.

Barcola should have doubled the advantage after seven minutes.

Kvaratskhelia set him up with a cut back from the right but the France international failed to apply enough power to his attempted side-foot finish.

Carnesecchi was called upon almost instantly to repel Achraf Hakimi's fizzing drive from Ruiz's slick back-heel flick.

But for all the early dominance the second goal failed to arrive and Atalanta settled into the game without creating any scares for PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

With half-time approaching and the delicate midfield interplay bearing no fruits, Kvaratskhelia went old school.

Decisive action

The Georgia international picked up the ball a few metres inside the Atalanta half, turned away from his marker Berat Djimsiti and sped towards goal.

As three Atalanta defenders closed in, he lashed a drive from 25 metres that speared into the top right hand corner.

On the stroke of half-time, following a video assistant review, PSG were awarded a penalty for Yunus Musah's trip on Marquinhos.

Barcola could have killed the intrigue but he shot lackadaisically and Carnesecchi collected easily down to his right.

"You will have to ask him about that strike," Enrique joked with French broadcaster Canal+ after the game.

"it was a very good match and we are happy," he added. "We created lots of chances and we deserved the win. I think the supporters will be happy."

Mendes ended the contest seven minutes after the break.

The Portugal international surged down the left and after his drag back left Raoul Bellanova sliding on the deck, he rammed the ball past an equally befuddled Carnesecchi at his near post.

The rest was silky midfield patterns of possession around an Atalanta side in transition under new boss Ivan Juric.

Substitute Gonçalo Ramos added the gloss in stoppage-time.

"We played a good match from the beginning to the end," said Mendes. "I think we're on the right path. We tried to control the game from the beginning and I think we did it really well."

In other games on Wednesday night, Bayern Munich beat Chelsea 3-1 and Inter Milan won 2-0 at Ajax.

Liverpool needed a stoppage-time goal from skipper Virgil van Dijk to see off Atletico Madrid 3-2 at Anfield.