Champions League: Thuram scores twice as Inter cruise to Ajax win

Marcus Thuram scored either side of half-time as Inter Milan cruised to a comfortable Champions League victory at Ajax.

The French forward twice headed in from Hakan Calhanoglu corners to maintain his rich vein of form at the start of the present campaign.

Thuram, 28, has now registered five goals in four games in all competitions this term and his efforts provided last season's finalists with the perfect start to the league phase of the competition as they attempt to banish memories of their thrashing in the showpiece by Paris St-Germain.

While there has been a change in the dugout, with former coach Simone Inzaghi departing in the aftermath of that final debacle, current boss Cristian Chivu fielded eight of the side that started in Munich four months ago.

And he was rewarded with a fluid and confident display, with Thuram playing a starring role.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach forward carried a threat all evening, which more than made up for the absence of strike partner and captain Lautaro Martinez, who was left on the bench after struggling with a back issue.

Even before scoring Thuram had flashed an effort wide and had a penalty decision reversed after the video assistant referee (VAR) spotted him commit a foul on home defender Youri Baas, before the 22-year-old pulled him down in the box.

Had Ajax's 20-year-old Belgian winger Mika Godts converted a gilt-edged opportunity for the hosts, just under two minutes before Thuram's opener, the match may have followed a different trajectory.

But he was brilliantly denied by Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer on the only occasion the hosts had a clear sight of goal.

Inter welcome Slavia Prague to the San Siro for their next Champions League match on Tuesday, 30 September (20:00 BST), while Ajax travel to France to play Marseille on the same evening (also 20:00 BST).