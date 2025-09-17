'Who says no to Benfica?' - Jose Mourinho arrives for talks

Jose Mourinho says he is close to being appointed Benfica manager after arriving in Lisbon for talks with the Portuguese club.

Mourinho is set to replace Bruno Lage, who was sacked following Tuesday's Champions League home defeat against Qarabag.

The 62-year-old has only been out of work for less than a month after being dismissed by Fenerbahce.

"Benfica officially asked me if I was interested. What coach says no to Benfica? Not me," Mourinho told reporters after landing in Lisbon.

"When I was presented with the opportunity to coach Benfica, I didn't hesitate to say that I'm interested, that I'd like to."

Mourinho began his managerial career with Benfica in 2000 but took charge of only 10 games and left after a dispute with the club president.

He then made his name with Porto between 2002 and 2004, winning six trophies - including the Champions League in 2003-04.

Since leaving his homeland in 2004, Mourinho has managed Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma and Fenerbahce.

He left the Turkish club on 29 August, two days after they were eliminated from the Champions League play-offs by Benfica.

Should Benfica appoint Mourinho, he would face Chelsea in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on 30 September.

Benfica also travel to Newcastle United and host Real Madrid later in the league phase of the competition.