FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: GFA boss Kurt Okraku motivates Black Princesses ahead of Tunisia clash

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, paid a visit to the Black Princesses' camp to encourage them as they prepare to take on Tunisia in the first leg of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

"I'm delighted to be here," he said. "You've been in camp for a while, and it's essential for us to offer our support. This team has been the most consistent in Ghana, representing the country at the World Cup tournament for the past seven editions, unlike any of our national teams. You've always been at the World Cup and showcased your quality’’ he said.

"On the African continent, you've been dominant, and everyone in Ghana expects great things from you. To achieve your goals, you need to prepare well, and I believe you've had decent preparation for this crucial game against Tunisia. We have no doubt that you're ready, despite the challenges.

"This team has the quality to beat any side in Africa. Once you overcome this encounter, any other opponent will be a stepping stone to success. We expect you to qualify for the World Cup, which is our ultimate goal. As players, you all have ambitions to play football at the highest level.

"Female football is now an exciting source of enjoyment for many girls. Your colleagues are pursuing professional careers, and that should inspire you. If you play well and dedicate yourself, we'll expose you to play on bigger platforms, and you'll earn money. It's possible to achieve greatness, be part of history, and have a successful career.

"As you leave Ghana's shores, I'll be with you in spirit, and the entire nation will be behind you. I know you're in capable hands, and you'll do your best in Tunisia and come back home to finish the job. We'll be there to watch you. We look forward to seeing you shine in Tunisia and in Ghana.

"On the path to success, you'll face challenging moments, but champions overcome them to emerge victorious. I know you'll be champions. Let's go with confidence and play with confidence because we are Ghana. We have the quality and talent, and I wish you all the best," he added.

Executive Council member Eugene Nobel was in attendance at the team's camp base in Accra. Ghana will play Tunisia in the first leg encounter on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Tayeb Mhiri Stadium in Sfax.