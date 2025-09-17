Richmond Lamptey completes move to Libyan side El Ettihad Al Misraty

Libyan Premier League outfit El Ettihad Al Misraty have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Richmond Lamptey.

The 28-year-old, who previously captained Asante Kotoko, touched down in Tripoli on Tuesday to finalise formalities before penning his contract with the North African club.

Lamptey makes the switch after a productive stint with Rwandan champions APR FC, where he played a key role in their qualification for the CAF Champions League.

"Zimbabwe defender Gerald Takwara and Ghana midfielder Richmond Lamptey arrived at Misurata International Airport from Istanbul Airport this evening, Tuesday, to complete the contracting procedures and officially join our first football team's preparations for the new season," the club said in a statement.

With experience across the continent, including spells at WAFA, Inter Allies, Asante Kotoko and APR FC, Lamptey is expected to be an influential figure for El Ettihad as they gear up for the campaign ahead.