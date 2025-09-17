ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Richmond Lamptey completes move to Libyan side El Ettihad Al Misraty

Football Transfers Richmond Lamptey completes move to Libyan side El Ettihad Al Misraty
WED, 17 SEP 2025

Libyan Premier League outfit El Ettihad Al Misraty have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Richmond Lamptey.

The 28-year-old, who previously captained Asante Kotoko, touched down in Tripoli on Tuesday to finalise formalities before penning his contract with the North African club.

Lamptey makes the switch after a productive stint with Rwandan champions APR FC, where he played a key role in their qualification for the CAF Champions League.

"Zimbabwe defender Gerald Takwara and Ghana midfielder Richmond Lamptey arrived at Misurata International Airport from Istanbul Airport this evening, Tuesday, to complete the contracting procedures and officially join our first football team's preparations for the new season," the club said in a statement.

With experience across the continent, including spells at WAFA, Inter Allies, Asante Kotoko and APR FC, Lamptey is expected to be an influential figure for El Ettihad as they gear up for the campaign ahead.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo GBA has been weaponised for political grandstanding — Edudzi

1 hour ago

Shoddy work would no longer be tolerated — Roads Minister warns contractors Shoddy work would no longer be tolerated — Roads Minister warns contractors  

1 hour ago

President and Founder of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku NPP race: Achievements attributed to Bawumia, failures blamed on Akufo-Addo — Dr...

1 hour ago

Public debt rises by GH¢15.8bn, total hits GH¢628.8 billion Public debt rises by GH¢15.8bn, total hits GH¢628.8 billion

2 hours ago

Democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone — Mahama Democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone — Mahama

2 hours ago

TikToker jailed 7 months for threatening President Mahama, other govt officials TikToker jailed 7 months for threatening President Mahama, other govt officials

2 hours ago

Founder’s Day holiday on Sunday moved to Monday September 22 Founder’s Day holiday on Sunday moved to Monday September 22

3 hours ago

Ghana Road Fund sets aside GHS5billion each year for road maintenance – Mahama Ghana Road Fund sets aside GHS5billion each year for road maintenance – Mahama

3 hours ago

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Monday, September 22 declared public holiday in observance of Founder’s Day

3 hours ago

Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line