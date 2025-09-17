ModernGhana logo
Wed, 17 Sep 2025

Antoine Semenyo wins AFC Bournemouth Player of the Month for August award

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has been named AFC Bournemouth’s Player of the Month for August after a blistering start to the Premier League campaign.

The 25-year-old contributed two goals and an assist in just three appearances, earning the award presented by Michael Matthews Jewellers.

He hit a brace in the dramatic six-goal clash with Liverpool and later set up the decisive strike in Bournemouth’s 1-0 win over Wolves.

Semenyo’s influence extended beyond goals, with his energetic displays also helping the Cherries secure victory away to Tottenham Hotspur. His form earned him nominations for both the Premier League Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards.

The Ghana international has carried that momentum into September, scoring and providing an assist in Bournemouth’s win over Brighton following the international break.

Semenyo will be looking to maintain his impressive run when Andoni Iraola’s side host Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

