World Athletics Championships: Beatrice Chebet focused on historic double in Tokyo

Beatrice Chebet has undergone a remarkable evolution over the past two years, yet it is almost unbelievable that her 10,000m victory on the opening day of competition in Tokyo was her first world title.

Despite a glittering medal haul that includes two Olympic golds, a Commonwealth Games title and two World Cross Country crowns, the Kenyan admitted she felt incomplete without standing atop the podium at the World Championships.

The 25-year-old's previous outings in the competition saw her win a 5,000m silver medal in Eugene in 2022 and bronze over the same distance in Budapest in 2023, when compatriot Faith Kipyegon claimed victory.

"I came for nothing short of a gold medal and that's what I was going to take home," Chebet told BBC Sport Africa.

"I was ready to die on the line because becoming a world champion is all that mattered."

Chebet outsprinted a chasing pack of three athletes that included the defending champion Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia with 200m to go, emerging victorious in 30 minutes and 37.61 seconds.

It was a result which sets the world record holder on the path to becoming just the third woman to achieve the 5,000m-10,000m double at the World Championships after Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba (Helsinki 2005) and another Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot (Daegu 2011).

"I truly enjoy making history, and I find immense fulfilment in being part of remarkable moments and among the first to accomplish something new," said Chebet.

"I want to join that double club so badly. I dream of having my name written in that historic chapter."

Making the world notice

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Chebet set the women's 10,000m world record in Eugene last year

Chebet is certainly in the habit of rewriting history, having set four new world records over the past two years - with two of those in the 5km road race.

Her first entry into the track record books came in May last year, when she became the first woman to go under the 29-minute barrier in the 10,000m, clocking 28:54.14 at the Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene.

It was at the same Hayward Field Stadium in Oregon that she set a new 5,000m world record in July this year.

On that occasion, Chebet was the first female to break the 14-minute barrier, winning with a time of 13:58.06.

"It's over eight years since I started my career as a junior athlete," she reflected.

"It has been a long journey where I have had to trust the process. I was running the 5,000m race in over 16 minutes but I have remained focused on my crazy dreams."

Her record time over the shorter distance was ratified just as Chebet was touching down in Japan for the World Championships, leaving her "extremely happy and surprised".

"It gave me the power to officially introduce myself as a world record holder in the 5,000m and the 10,000m here in Tokyo, which is a really good feeling," she added.

"Most importantly it is a morale booster."

Aiming to emulate Cheruiyot

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Vivian Cheruiyot is the only Kenyan woman to achieve the 5,000m-10,000m double at the World Athletics Championships, doing so in Daegu 14 years ago

Despite being the first woman to hold both the 5,000m and 10,000m world records at the same time, Chebet says she has more to accomplish.

"I want to inspire young girls the same way I have been inspired by other great women to never stop chasing their dreams," she said.

"I have come to realise it is possible to do more and break barriers. We don't have to limit ourselves."

When she lines up for the 5,000m heats on Thursday, her goal will be to emulate Cheruiyot, whom she recently met in person for the first time during Kenyan national trials in June.

"Vivian is one of the most decorated athletes with remarkable achievements," Chebet said.

"I used to watch her running and dominating for a long time. I really admired her running style and her spirit of winning every race.

"When she donned the national colours for the first time as a junior athlete in 1999 I wasn't even born.

"I was so surprised to learn that I am the first Kenyan to win the 10,000m world title since she won it 10 years ago (in Beijing)."

A showdown with Kipyegon

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Chebet beat Faith Kipyegon to win 5,000m gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Chebet is feeling "very inspired" heading into the 5,000m, which is expected to be one of the most fiercely contested events at this year's World Championships, with the final scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Defending world champion Kipyegon and Tsegay, the silver medallist from Budapest 2023 and also a former world record holder, are expected to be among the main contenders.

A great deal of attention will be on the Kenyan pair Kipyegon and Chebet, who last faced off in the 5,000m at the Paris Olympics, where Chebet came out on top by just over a second.

Kipyegon is targeting her own slice of history, with a fourth 1500m world title already in the bag and the 31-year-old bidding for a second successive 1500m-5,000m double at the World Championships.

This season, however, the two athletes have so far avoided direct clashes.

"It's not going to be an easy race but we will all get out there and give it our best," Chebet said.

While speaking about her friendship with Kipyegon off the track and how that will play out in the race, she keeps it short and simple.

"Everyone is aiming for a gold medal. Whoever wins, we will celebrate each other."