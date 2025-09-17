Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss six weeks with hamstring injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to miss up to six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in Real Madrid's Champions League win over Marseille.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, started Tuesday's match at the Bernabeu but was forced off in the fifth minute having injured his left leg.

Sources have indicated Alexander-Arnold will be out for at least a month, with his absence potentially running to six weeks.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real on 1 June after Liverpool accepted a fee to release the defender early from his contract.

The full-back was not named in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, and is now a major doubt for next month's games against Wales and Latvia.

It also leaves him in a race against time to be fit for Real's visit to Liverpool on 4 November, which would be Alexander-Arnold's first return to Anfield since his move.

Alexander-Arnold made five appearances for Real at the Club World Cup over the summer - providing two assists - and has featured five times across all competitions in 2025-26.