ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could miss six weeks with hamstring injury

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Trent Alexander-Arnold won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019
WED, 17 SEP 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Trent Alexander-Arnold won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to miss up to six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in Real Madrid's Champions League win over Marseille.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, started Tuesday's match at the Bernabeu but was forced off in the fifth minute having injured his left leg.

Sources have indicated Alexander-Arnold will be out for at least a month, with his absence potentially running to six weeks.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real on 1 June after Liverpool accepted a fee to release the defender early from his contract.

The full-back was not named in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, and is now a major doubt for next month's games against Wales and Latvia.

It also leaves him in a race against time to be fit for Real's visit to Liverpool on 4 November, which would be Alexander-Arnold's first return to Anfield since his move.

Alexander-Arnold made five appearances for Real at the Club World Cup over the summer - providing two assists - and has featured five times across all competitions in 2025-26.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Monday, September 22 declared public holiday in observance of Founder’s Day

43 minutes ago

Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak 

56 minutes ago

Ken Ohene Agyapong Lawyers, doctors, accountants, others endorse Ken Agyapong for NPP flagbearershi...

2 hours ago

Appeal Court Judge, Justice Alexander Osei Tutu Husbands can go to court to compel wives for maintenance, financial support — A...

2 hours ago

Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe Metro Mass and STC to receive new buses, government intervention — Transport Min...

2 hours ago

KNUST to close on September 18 in line with directive on Asantehemaa’s burial KNUST to close on September 18 in line with directive on Asantehemaa’s burial

4 hours ago

Sept 17: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.73 on forex market Sept 17: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.73 on forex market

4 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’ve paid GHS4.6 million to show I’m capable of winning’ —...

4 hours ago

A Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru A lot has been done in the galamsey fight under Mahama — Alhaji Nasiru

4 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Mahama has no commitment to fight galamsey — Miracles Aboagye

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line