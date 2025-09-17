ModernGhana logo
Manchester United announce record revenue despite on-field struggles

By BBC
WED, 17 SEP 2025

Manchester United earned record financial revenue of £666.5m last year despite the poor on-pitch performance of their men's team.

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season, their worst placing since the 1973-74 relegation campaign.

However, the start of their five-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Snapdragon enabled them to post record commercial revenue of £333.3m, while matchday revenue was also a record at £160.3m in the year to 30 June 2025.

"To have generated record revenues during such a challenging year for the club demonstrates the resilience which is a hallmark of Manchester United," said chief executive Omar Berrada.

"As we settle into the 2025-26 season, we are working hard to improve the club in all areas."

Berrada did not reference United's poor start to the current campaign but says United are building "for the long term".

An overall loss of £33m represents a 70.8% reduction on the previous year, when the figure was £113.2m.

United say they "remain committed to, and in compliance with, both the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules and Uefa's's Financial Fair Play Regulations".

In January Deloitte ranked United as having the fourth highest revenue in world football, based on the club's earnings of £651m from the previous year.

Real Madrid (£883m) were in first place, followed by Manchester City (£708m) and Paris St-Germain (£681m).

