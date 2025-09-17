ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian clubs will soon dominate Africa - Samuel Boadu

WED, 17 SEP 2025

Berekum Chelsea head coach Samuel Boadu says he is optimistic that Ghanaian clubs will soon break through and win continental titles, despite acknowledging the gulf in quality compared to Africa’s top sides.

Ghanaian clubs have struggled in CAF inter-club competitions in recent years, with Dreams FC’s run to the Confederation Cup semi-finals two years ago standing out as a rare success.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Boadu reflected on his own experience with Hearts of Oak, who were eliminated by Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club during his tenure.

“I played against WAC during my time at Hearts of Oak, and when you compare them to Ghanaian teams, the gap is huge. But I believe things will gradually change," Boadu said.

According to him, the potential is there for local sides to lift either the CAF Champions League or the Confederation Cup if given the right backing.

“A Ghanaian club has what it takes to win the Champions League or the Confederation Cup. What matters is that we support our teams in good faith.

“I can’t say exactly how long it will take, but I strongly believe that, with time, Ghanaian clubs are capable of winning," he added.

In the upcoming 2025/26 campaign, Bibiani GoldStars will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League, while Asante Kotoko compete in the Confederation Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

