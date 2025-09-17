We are targeting winning 2025/26 Ghana Premier League title - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Nations FC head coach Kasim Mingle says their target is to win the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League title.

The Abrankese-based side kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win against returnees Swedru All Blacks at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Stadium over the weekend.

After rallying from behind to secure the win, Mingle says they are playing to win the ultimate after missing out on the title last season.

“We are preparing to go for the ultimate. No one comes to fight to say I’m going to lose. It’s the title every team is playing for," he told the media after the game.

"We are not playing for playing's sake. We are targeting the ultimate,” he added.

Nations FC will hope to continue their winning start when they travel to play Aduana FC in the Matchday 2 which is scheduled to be hosted at the Nana Agyemang Badu.