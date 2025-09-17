ModernGhana logo
Barcelona: Lamine Yamal out of Champions League game at Newcastle

By BBC
WED, 17 SEP 2025

Winger Lamine Yamal is not part of Barcelona's squad for their Champions League match at Newcastle United on Thursday.

The 18-year-old missed his side's win against Valencia on Sunday with a groin issue after Barcelona manager Hansi Flick criticised the amount of time Yamal played for Spain during the international break.

Yamal played for his country for 79 minutes of a 3-0 win in Bulgaria on 4 September and 73 minutes of a 6-0 victory in Turkey three days later.

Barcelona beat Valencia 6-0 without him and have not selected the forward in their squad for their first game of this season's Champions League at St James' Park.

Spain left-back Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Spain midfielder Gavi (knee) are also absent.

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong also missed the Valencia game following international duty but is available for the Newcastle match.

Barcelona won La Liga last season and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League before losing to Inter Milan.

