Asante Kotoko is on the right path under Karim Zito, says Communications Director, Sarfo Duku

WED, 17 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, says the club is firmly on the right track under head coach Karim Zito, whose tenure has already brought a wave of success.

Zito, who replaced Prosper Narteh Ogum towards the end of last season, has guided the Porcupine Warriors to four trophies — the FA Cup, President’s Cup, Toyota Cup and Super Cup — in a short spell.

The former Black Satellites trainer now faces a fresh test as Kotoko prepare for their 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup campaign, starting with a preliminary round tie against Nigeria’s Kwara United on Sunday, September 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reflecting on Zito’s impact, Duku pointed to key achievements that have lifted the team’s confidence.

"Before the start of the season, Asante Kotoko had won four trophies, and beating Kaizer Chiefs to win the Toyota Cup is something incredible," he told Asempa FM.

"We have been able to beat Bibiani GoldStars to win the Super Cup, and for the first time in 15 years, we have beaten Brrekum Chelsea at their home ground, so if you look at the project under Karim Zito, Asante Kotoko is on the right path," he added.

Kotoko will travel to Abuja for the return leg against Kwara United at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

