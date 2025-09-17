GFA delivers GHS1m payment to each Premier League club under new broadcast deal

The Football Association has confirmed the disbursement of a historic GHS 1 million to each of the 18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs, fulfilling a landmark commitment under its new partnership with Adesa Productions Limited.

The payment, announced by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku during the unveiling of Adesa as the league’s new broadcast rights holder on July 31, 2025, forms part of efforts to strengthen the financial stability of top-flight clubs.

“Through this unique partnership with Adesa Productions, each one of our GPL clubs will, before the start of the league season, receive the amount of a million Ghana cedis each. This will be our minimum payment for each of our GPL clubs under our new model.” President Simeon-Okraku said July 31.

This unprecedented financial support is designed to enhance club operations, improve player welfare and raise overall competitiveness.

To complement the cash injection, the Football Association has also provided every Premier League club with 30 footballs and 30 pairs of boots. Across the league, this translates to 540 footballs and 540 pairs of boots, ensuring all players are fully equipped for the upcoming season and that training and matchday standards remain high.

The investment forms part of the GFA’s long-term strategy to further professionalise the league, create sustainable revenue streams and elevate the Premier League’s global profile.

A robust commercialisation plan developed with Adesa Productions aims to maximise sponsorship opportunities, strengthen marketing efforts and boost both matchday and broadcast revenues.

The Football Association is positioning the Premier League as a competitive, sustainable, and internationally marketable competition.