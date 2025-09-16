ModernGhana logo
Champions League: Juventus rescue draw with Dortmund after eight-goal second half

By BBC
TUE, 16 SEP 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Lloyd Kelly has previously played for Bristol City, Bournemouth and Newcastle

Englishman Lloyd Kelly netted an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time to salvage a draw for Juventus after a thrilling eight-goal second half at home to Dortmund.

Centre-back Kelly - who joined from Newcastle in the summer - had given away a penalty to allow Dortmund to make it 4-2, but he followed up Dusan Vlahovic's 94th-minute equaliser by heading home a cross from the Serbia striker two minutes later.

Neither side produced much of note in the opening 45 minutes as they cancelled each other out in the middle of the park.

The first half would not have enthused many spectators, but those who persisted with their viewing were treated to a burst of real excitement in the second half - as Juventus came from behind three times, with eight goals coming after the 51st minute.

Karim Adeyemi gave Dortmund the opener when he expertly shifted the ball on the edge of the box and guided it into the far corner.

Dortmund improved considerably in front of goal, but, 11 minutes later, a moment of Juventus magic from Kenan Yildiz ended with the Turkey international bending a wonderful effort into the far top corner from distance.

Less than two minutes passed before Dortmund were again in front, with Felix Nmecha delivering another sublime finish when he curled a first-time effort into the top corner.

But there were always further twists around the corner, and Vlahovic slotted home when one-on-one less than two minutes later to level again.

Having lost their advantage twice, Dortmund seized the lead again when Yan Couto, charging towards the Juve box, fired a low drive inside the near post, narrowly past the outstretched hand of Michele di Gregorio.

Ramy Bensebaini doubled Dortmund's lead from the penalty spot after former England Under-21 international Kelly handled the ball in his box.

But Vlahovic fired a late effort in off the woodwork before setting up ex-Bristol City and Bournemouth defender Kelly to seal a late draw.

