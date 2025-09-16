Champions League: Mbappe helps 10-man Real Madrid edge past Marseille

Kylian Mbappe scored two penalties as 10-man Real Madrid battled to victory over Marseille in their Champions League opener.

Los Blancos were handed an early blow when Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury after only three minutes.

And they suffered another setback when the England full-back's replacement, Dani Carvajal, was sent off with 18 minutes left after he faced off with Geronimo Rulli and moved his head towards the Marseille goalkeeper.

But the 15-time European champions emerged victorious thanks to Mbappe, who twice stepped up to slam spot-kicks past Rulli, taking his club tally to six in five games this season.

Timothy Weah had opened the scoring for Marseille in the 22nd minute, beating Thibaut Courtois with a powerful strike after former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood stole possession from Arda Guler in the middle of the pitch.

But their lead lasted just six minutes as Mbappe, who had come close to scoring in the early stages with an acrobatic bicycle kick, converted his first penalty after Geoffrey Kondogbia had brought down Rodrygo in the box.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang twice came close to restoring the French side's lead, but dragged the first effort wide, before Courtois punched away the ex-Arsenal captain's second strike.

Even after Carvajal's red card, Real continued to create chances and were rewarded for their efforts when visiting defender Facundo Medina handled following a strong challenge to stop Vinicius Jr in the box.

Once again, Mbappe kept his cool and his penalty had enough pace to beat Rulli, who had guessed the right way.