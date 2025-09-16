ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko cannot better than us - Kwara United coach

Kwara United coach Tunde Sanni beleives his side can match Asante Kotoko in their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round of games.

The Nigerian side will be hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend by the Ghanaian powerhouse in the first leg, with the return leg scheduled for next weekend.

Ahead of the game, Sanni believes his players have already shown they can cope under pressure, pointing to their recent outing against Warri Wolves.

''I believe Asante Kotoko couldn’t have done better than this against Warri Wolves. You see, if we can survive like this, I’m sure we’re going to survive in Ghana.

"They cannot play better than we played today. We had a lot of pressure, but since we’ve survived it, we’re very sure we are going to survive in Ghana," he added.

Kwara United will host Asante Kotoko at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in the return leg on Sunday, September 28.

