Asante Kotoko demand swift justice in murder case of fan Nana Pooley

Asante Kotoko have voiced frustration over the slow pace of the investigation and trial surrounding the death of their supporter, Nana Frimpong Pooley.

The ardent Kotoko fan was tragically killed in February during a Ghana Premier League fixture against Nsoatreman FC. Eight individuals are currently standing trial in connection with the incident.

Kotoko’s Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, speaking to JoySports, urged authorities to expedite the legal process.

"The matter is pending in court, it is for the state [because] this is a criminal matter," Kotoko's Communications Director Sarfo Duku told JoySports.

"Last Wednesday, we were in court and the matter was adjourned to the 9th of October. All that we are waiting for is for the processes to be sped up.

"You cannot put any blame on anybody because of the nature of our judicial system. It has always been slow."

Following the incident, Nsoatreman FC withdrew from the competition in the aftermath of mounting tension.