ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko demand swift justice in murder case of fan Nana Pooley

Football News Asante Kotoko demand swift justice in murder case of fan Nana Pooley
TUE, 16 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko have voiced frustration over the slow pace of the investigation and trial surrounding the death of their supporter, Nana Frimpong Pooley.

The ardent Kotoko fan was tragically killed in February during a Ghana Premier League fixture against Nsoatreman FC. Eight individuals are currently standing trial in connection with the incident.

Kotoko’s Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, speaking to JoySports, urged authorities to expedite the legal process.

"The matter is pending in court, it is for the state [because] this is a criminal matter," Kotoko's Communications Director Sarfo Duku told JoySports.

"Last Wednesday, we were in court and the matter was adjourned to the 9th of October. All that we are waiting for is for the processes to be sped up.

"You cannot put any blame on anybody because of the nature of our judicial system. It has always been slow."

Following the incident, Nsoatreman FC withdrew from the competition in the aftermath of mounting tension.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

14 minutes ago

AFP - OMAR AL-QATTAA UN investigation labels Gaza violence as genocide prompting Israeli backlash

1 hour ago

GoldBod places GHS1 million bounty each on 4 fugitives in GHS100 million gold smuggling syndicate GoldBod places GHS1 million bounty each on 4 fugitives in GHS100 million gold sm...

1 hour ago

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah Corruption is the greatest threat to Ghana’s development ambition — Chief of Sta...

1 hour ago

Act now If we sincerely want to win war against galamsey - Baffoe-Bonnie tells Mahama Act now If we sincerely want to win war against galamsey - Baffoe-Bonnie tells M...

2 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini Galamsey fight: ‘Let’s be patient, eight months cannot be used to turn the tide’...

2 hours ago

Amansie West residents want withdrawal of military from their communities Amansie West residents want withdrawal of military from their communities 

2 hours ago

Jaman South residents protest over bad road network Jaman South residents protest over bad road network 

2 hours ago

Kpone residents demonstrate over poor infrastructure and water shortages Kpone residents demonstrate over poor infrastructure and water shortages

2 hours ago

GBA calls for rule of procedures in removal of Superior Court justices GBA calls for rule of procedures in removal of Superior Court justices  

2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Mrs. Efua Ghartey Rivers and forests can't speak, let's speak for them to stop galamsey - GBA Pres...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line