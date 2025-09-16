ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kenya's Kipyegon wins unprecedented fourth women's world 1,500m title

By AFP
Athletics Faith Kipyegon was an easy winner of her fourth 1,500m world title. By Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV (AFP)
TUE, 16 SEP 2025
Faith Kipyegon was an easy winner of her fourth 1,500m world title. By Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV (AFP)

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon produced a trademark devastating last lap to win an unprecedented fourth world women's 1,500 metres title in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Kenyan, also three-time Olympic champion over the distance, timed 3min 52.15sec for another gold to add to her incredible medal haul that guarantees her place in the pantheon of the very best middle distance runners.

Her fourth world title matched the record held by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj, who won the men's event between 1997-2003.

Kipyegon's teammate Dorcus Ewoi took silver in 3:54.92, while Australian Jessica Hull claimed bronze (3:55.16).

Kipyegon shot out to the front of the pack in what turned out to be a true gun-to-tape performance, the 31-year-old never looking like once ceding the lead she took.

With two laps to go, Kipyegon, tracked by Hull and Chepchirchir, looked comfortable as she upped the pace, the pack now strung out from its initial bunching.

The Kenyan took them through the bell for the final lap as the crowd at the National Stadium rose to their feet.

A spurt down the back straight opened the gap between Kipyegon and her rivals, who were left staring further into space as she widened her lead coming off the bend into the home straight.

Arms raised as she crossed the line, Ewoi battled past Chepchirchir and Hull for silver in a last-gasp sprint.

The Australian did well to edge the third Kenyan for bronze.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Act now If we sincerely want to win war against galamsey - Baffoe-Bonnie tells Mahama Act now If we sincerely want to win war against galamsey - Baffoe-Bonnie tells M...

51 minutes ago

GBA President Efua Ghartey 'We cannot as a nation go back to the culture of silence' — GBA

2 hours ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini Galamsey fight: ‘Let’s be patient, eight months cannot be used to turn the tide’...

2 hours ago

Amansie West residents want withdrawal of military from their communities Amansie West residents want withdrawal of military from their communities 

2 hours ago

Jaman South residents protest over bad road network Jaman South residents protest over bad road network 

2 hours ago

Kpone residents demonstrate over poor infrastructure and water shortages Kpone residents demonstrate over poor infrastructure and water shortages

2 hours ago

GBA calls for rule of procedures in removal of Superior Court justices GBA calls for rule of procedures in removal of Superior Court justices  

2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Mrs. Efua Ghartey Rivers and forests can't speak, let's speak for them to stop galamsey - GBA Pres...

3 hours ago

Ghana Prisons need scanners for tighter security screening — Ambassador Extraordinaire Ghana Prisons need scanners for tighter security screening — Ambassador Extraord...

3 hours ago

Ghana posts US$6.2bn trade surplus on back of strong gold and cocoa exports Ghana posts US$6.2bn trade surplus on back of strong gold and cocoa exports

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line