Otto Addo is not good enough to coach Black Stars, says Moses Foh-Amoaning

TUE, 16 SEP 2025

Member of the 2014 Dzamefe Commission of Inquiry, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has launched a sharp criticism of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, insisting the 48-year-old is unfit to lead Ghana’s senior national team.

Addo, who was reappointed in March 2024, has come under heavy scrutiny following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an attempt to strengthen the technical setup, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) recently appointed experienced German trainer and former AFCON winner, Winfried Schäfer, as technical advisor.

Reacting to Ghana’s underwhelming World Cup qualifying performances against Chad and Mali during the September international window, Foh-Amoaning, a seasoned legal practitioner, was blunt in his assessment.

"Otto Addo is not fit for the Black Stars job," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM. "He is a scout coach, learning on the job like doing National Service.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) knows this, and that is the reason why they have brought in Winfried Schäfer to improve the technical team's quality," he added.

Despite the growing criticism, Ghana currently sit top of Group I with 19 points and will be aiming to seal qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they face the Central African Republic and Comoros in October’s decisive qualifiers.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
