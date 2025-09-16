Samuel Boadu rues missed chances as Berekum Chelsea fall to Asante Kotoko in league opener

Berekum Chelsea head coach Samuel Boadu has voiced his frustration after his side’s narrow defeat to Asante Kotoko in the opening fixture of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The Bibires suffered a 1-0 loss at the Golden City Park on Saturday, with Albert Amoah’s 80th-minute strike handing Kotoko all three points and ending their 15-year winless run against Chelsea.

Reflecting on the result, Boadu admitted it was a difficult defeat to accept, especially after his team’s strong start.

“We dominated the first half, and we should have taken our chances, but it was quite unfortunate that we wasted all those chances,” said Boadu.

“The manner in which we conceded the goal is very painful and very bad for us," he added.

Chelsea will now turn their attention to Matchday Two, where they face Swedru All Blacks at the Swedru Stadium, as they search for their first victory of the campaign.