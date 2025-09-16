ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko: Albert Amoah sets sights on Europe and Black Stars call-up

TUE, 16 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko striker Albert Amoah has outlined his ambitions for the next phase of his career, with a strong desire to earn a move to Europe and cement a place in the Black Stars.

“In the next five years, I see myself playing for the Black Stars and also making a move to Europe," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“I will be very glad to win the GPL Goal King, but I know I cannot achieve that without the support of my teammates and consistent hard work in training,” Amoah added.

Amoah underlined his importance to the Porcupine Warriors over the weekend, netting the decisive goal in their narrow 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

The former Great Olympics striker is expected to lead the attack when Kotoko face Nigerian side Kwara United in the first leg of the preliminary round of games in the CAF Confederation Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

The striker was instrumental for Kotoko last season and is expected to play a pivotal role again as the club embarks on the new campaign.

