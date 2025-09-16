ModernGhana logo
Thomas Partey is mentally prepared and technically prepared for Tottenham game - Villarreal coach Marcelino García Toral

TUE, 16 SEP 2025

Villarreal manager Marcelino García Toral believes Thomas Partey is well-prepared for his side's UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday evening.

The La Liga side will be hosted by Tottenham Hotspur on matchday one of the competition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

The game will serve as the Ghana international's return to London after leaving Arsenal earlier this summer.

Partey will head back to the Old Bailey shortly after the game for a plea hearing on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Despite the situation, the Spanish gaffer believes the 32-year-old is in good condition ahead of tonight's game.

"I am totally convinced that he is mentally prepared and technically prepared to play," Marcelino insisted.

"For sure, he will be ready. We are very happy Thomas is with us for his football capacity, football ability and his presence as a human.

"He is a great player with a lot of experience. He has played for a lot of top clubs. We know he has a great level.

"I think he will get back to a top level. I am very happy he is with us in the team," he added.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

