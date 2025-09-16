ModernGhana logo
King Faisal drag GFA to CAS over Congress legitimacy

TUE, 16 SEP 2025

Division One League side King Faisal Football Club has taken its battle with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), challenging the legality of the Association’s recent ordinary congress and the resolutions adopted at the meeting.

In a petition filed on September 15, 2025, through its legal representatives, Evans Adika Law, the Kumasi-based club argued that the GFA acted unlawfully by holding its congress on August 12 despite being served with an injunction notice.

“The Ghana Football Association was formally served with a legal challenge to the alleged Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on August 12, 2025, and the resolution allegedly passed during that meeting,” the complaint stated.

King Faisal is seeking to overturn all decisions taken at the congress, claiming there were “significant governance and procedural irregularities” that undermined the legitimacy of the meeting.

The club outlined five grounds for its challenge:

  • Abridged Notice Period without the unanimous consent of members.
  • Undisclosed real and potential Conflicts of Interest involving the chairperson of the AGM.
  • Improper Bundling of issues voted on and over voting.
  • Denial of Poll after a show of hands.
  • Undue Influence.

Based on these claims, King Faisal has requested several remedies from CAS, including:

  • An injunction restraining the GFA from implementing or enforcing the resolution pending the outcome of this arbitration.
  • A declaration that the alleged AGM held on August 12, 2025, and the alleged resolution passed therein are null and void due to conflicts of interest and several procedural breaches.
  • An order recusing the GFA Executive Council from participating in the remedial measures.
  • An order directing the GFA to amend the Normalization statute to comply with Ghanaian law and for subsequent registration with the ORC in compliance with Ghanaian law.
  • An order carving out the current President of the GFA from any future attempts to amend the terms of his office, while he is still in office. - Costs and any other relief the CAS deems fit to grant.

The club further accused the GFA of deliberately failing to register the Normalisation Statute with the ORC after the FIFA Normalisation Committee’s tenure ended in 2019—an omission it claims has triggered a chain of procedural breaches now under dispute.

