The UEFA Champions League Is Nearly Here – And It’s On Only on SuperSport!

As the UEFA Champions League phase kicks off on 16 September and stretches through to 28 January, anticipation is building for what could be one of the most unpredictable and enthralling ‘first rounds’ in recent memory.

With the expanded 36-team format and a tougher, broader field, Paris Saint-Germain’s title defence faces a real test – one that may hinge on far more than just star power.

PSG undoubtedly enter the campaign as favourites in name and form. Reigning champions and brimming with individual talent, they boast a core built for European success. Yet this season presents fresh challenges. Their league-phase draw is brutal (Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen, and Newcastle all await) and PSG will have to summon the consistency and resilience that historically have eluded them at this stage. Their triumph last season felt like a culmination of project and process, but defending the title is a different beast.

Waiting in the wings are several contenders with both pedigree and momentum. Real Madrid, for one, have the calibre and legacy in this competition to always offer a threat, and new manager Xabi Alonso will be hungry to add to Los Blancos’ incredible history in the European Cup/Champions League.

Liverpool, entering as reigning Premier League champions, are another side with something to prove. Mohamed Salah continues to be their focal point, but it’s the dynamism of new signings such as Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike that may determine how deep they go.

Bayern Munich are, as ever, hard to ignore. Though now without some of the figures that defined their recent era, they remain efficient and ruthless. The addition of young attacking talents alongside the ever-reliable Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala gives them a blend of youth and experience that could flourish in the marathon-style league phase. If they stay fit and consistent, they will be in the final eight without question.

Napoli, meanwhile, are the wildcard – full of flair and unpredictability. With Antonio Conte at the helm and players like Scott McTominay and Kevin De Bruyne leading the charge, Napoli’s transition-heavy style could rattle even the most structured teams.

Ultimately, PSG have the talent to defend their crown – but the field around them is too strong, too evolved, and too hungry for this to be a procession. Expect fireworks, upsets, and one of the most wide-open races for the Champions League in years.

League Draw and Top Fixtures to Watch in the League Phase

The draw for the League Phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League has thrown up some mouth-watering clashes, with Europe’s elite clubs looking to dethrone Paris Saint-Germain in the competition which is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football.

Powerhouses Clashing Early

Several marquee names will be tested right out of the gate:

Paris Saint-Germain (Pot 1 and holders) landed arguably the toughest itinerary: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Newcastle United, and Athletic Club. The intensity matches last season’s gauntlet of glory.

(Pot 1 and holders) landed arguably the toughest itinerary: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Newcastle United, and Athletic Club. The intensity matches last season’s gauntlet of glory. Real Madrid was drawn into a star-studded line-up, facing Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus, Benfica, Marseille, Olympiacos, Monaco – and the far-flung pioneers from Kazakhstan, Kairat Almaty , in a match-up destined to be the most geographically extreme in Champions League history.

was drawn into a star-studded line-up, facing Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus, Benfica, Marseille, Olympiacos, Monaco – and the far-flung pioneers from Kazakhstan, , in a match-up destined to be the most geographically extreme in Champions League history. Liverpool will rekindle clashes with Real Madrid and Inter Milan, while also hosting Atlético Madrid, PSV, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Qarabağ, and travelling to Marseille and Galatasaray – ensuring both flashpoints and deep tests.

will rekindle clashes with Real Madrid and Inter Milan, while also hosting Atlético Madrid, PSV, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Qarabağ, and travelling to Marseille and Galatasaray – ensuring both flashpoints and deep tests. Manchester City faces a formidable path too: Real Madrid again, alongside Dortmund, Leverkusen, Napoli, Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt, Galatasaray, and Monaco – loaded with managerial narratives and talent from across Europe.

faces a formidable path too: Real Madrid again, alongside Dortmund, Leverkusen, Napoli, Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt, Galatasaray, and Monaco – loaded with managerial narratives and talent from across Europe. Chelsea also got a heavyweight schedule: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Ajax, Atalanta, Benfica, and the newcomers Qarabağ and Pafos.

also got a heavyweight schedule: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Ajax, Atalanta, Benfica, and the newcomers Qarabağ and Pafos. Arsenal face a rich test as well: Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid, Club Brugge, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Kairat Almaty, and Athletic Club – a mix of strength and novelty.

The Surprise Packages

Perhaps the story of the draw lies with the longshots and debutants:

FC Kairat Almaty made history as the easternmost team ever to reach this stage... and they will travel around 7,200 km to Lisbon to face Sporting CP, despite geopolitical airspace restrictions.

made history as the team ever to reach this stage... and they will travel around 7,200 km to Lisbon to face Sporting CP, despite geopolitical airspace restrictions. Bodø/Glimt hail from within the Arctic Circle, becoming the northernmost club ever in the Champions League proper, and the first Norwegian representative since 2007–08 – adding novelty and a slice of folklore to this year's edition.

Their presence adds intrigue and freshness to a format already rich with tradition.

Matchups to Watch

Here’s a breakdown of the most tantalising early-season matchups:

PSG vs Barcelona : A clash filled with nostalgia and intrigue, including Luis Enrique reversing roles against his former side.

: A clash filled with nostalgia and intrigue, including Luis Enrique reversing roles against his former side. Real Madrid vs Manchester City : A familiar rivalry reignites, with personal subplots like Rodri battling Vinícius Jr. adding extra spice.

: A familiar rivalry reignites, with personal subplots like Rodri battling Vinícius Jr. adding extra spice. Man City vs Napoli : Tactically compelling, rich in storylines... Kevin de Bruyne returns to Etihad in Napoli colours, while Guardiola faces Conte.

: Tactically compelling, rich in storylines... Kevin de Bruyne returns to Etihad in Napoli colours, while Guardiola faces Conte. Liverpool vs Real Madrid : A reunion of legends and familiarity, loaded with history and high stakes.

: A reunion of legends and familiarity, loaded with history and high stakes. Newcastle vs Barcelona : A dream opener on Tyneside, offering global spectacle and a shot at statement triumph.

: A dream opener on Tyneside, offering global spectacle and a shot at statement triumph. Tottenham vs PSG: A Super Cup rematch already packed with drama on top of the league phase tension.

African Players with a Point to Prove

African Players have a strong tradition of excellence in the UEFA Champions League, and the following five stars from our continent are set to light up the 2025/26 edition of the tournament.

Achraf Hakimi: Achraf Hakimi is pivotal to Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League title defence. His explosive pace, attacking thrust, and defensive recovery make him indispensable at right wing-back in Luis Enrique’s fluid system. Hakimi stretches defences wide, creating overloads and linking seamlessly with the team’s forward. His ability to transition quickly from defence to attack gives PSG a vital edge in high-stakes European matches. Off the ball, his positional intelligence and pressing contribute to PSG’s compact shape. With tough opponents ahead, Hakimi’s blend of athleticism, tactical discipline, and Champions League experience will be crucial in maintaining the Parisians’ continental dominance.

Achraf Hakimi is pivotal to Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League title defence. His explosive pace, attacking thrust, and defensive recovery make him indispensable at right wing-back in Luis Enrique’s fluid system. Hakimi stretches defences wide, creating overloads and linking seamlessly with the team’s forward. His ability to transition quickly from defence to attack gives PSG a vital edge in high-stakes European matches. Off the ball, his positional intelligence and pressing contribute to PSG’s compact shape. With tough opponents ahead, Hakimi’s blend of athleticism, tactical discipline, and Champions League experience will be crucial in maintaining the Parisians’ continental dominance. Ademola Lookman: Ademola Lookman is central to Atalanta’s ambitions in the UEFA Champions League. His directness, creativity, and clinical finishing make him a constant threat La Dea’s high-intensity system. Lookman’s ability to beat defenders one-on-one and operate in tight spaces adds a vital spark to Atalanta’s attack, especially in transition. After his standout performances in the previous (2023/24) season’s Europa League triumph, including a historic hat-trick in the final, he enters the Champions League with confidence and form. Against elite opposition, Lookman’s flair and unpredictability could be decisive, offering Atalanta a cutting edge as they aim to surprise Europe’s biggest clubs.

Ademola Lookman is central to Atalanta’s ambitions in the UEFA Champions League. His directness, creativity, and clinical finishing make him a constant threat La Dea’s high-intensity system. Lookman’s ability to beat defenders one-on-one and operate in tight spaces adds a vital spark to Atalanta’s attack, especially in transition. After his standout performances in the previous (2023/24) season’s Europa League triumph, including a historic hat-trick in the final, he enters the Champions League with confidence and form. Against elite opposition, Lookman’s flair and unpredictability could be decisive, offering Atalanta a cutting edge as they aim to surprise Europe’s biggest clubs. Serhou Guirassy: Serhou Guirassy brings a powerful new dimension to Borussia Dortmund’s attack ahead of their UEFA Champions League campaign. Guirassy’s clinical finishing, aerial strength, and intelligent movement offer Dortmund a true No. 9 presence they've lacked since Erling Haaland’s departure. His ability to hold up play and bring others into the game complements Dortmund’s youthful wingers and attacking midfielders. In high-pressure European ties, Guirassy’s composure in front of goal and physicality can unsettle elite defences. If he settles quickly, he could be the key difference-maker in Dortmund’s push for another deep Champions League run.

Serhou Guirassy brings a powerful new dimension to Borussia Dortmund’s attack ahead of their UEFA Champions League campaign. Guirassy’s clinical finishing, aerial strength, and intelligent movement offer Dortmund a true No. 9 presence they've lacked since Erling Haaland’s departure. His ability to hold up play and bring others into the game complements Dortmund’s youthful wingers and attacking midfielders. In high-pressure European ties, Guirassy’s composure in front of goal and physicality can unsettle elite defences. If he settles quickly, he could be the key difference-maker in Dortmund’s push for another deep Champions League run. Mohamed Salah: Mohamed Salah remains Liverpool’s talisman as they turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League. His experience, consistency, and elite goal-scoring record make him a critical figure in Arne Slot’s revamped side. Salah’s sharp movement, left-footed precision, and ability to deliver in clutch moments are vital in navigating tough league-phase ties and knockout clashes. Beyond goals, his leadership and work rate set the tone for Liverpool’s high-pressing system. With younger attackers emerging around him, Salah’s presence ensures both stability and a cutting edge in Europe. If Liverpool are to contend seriously, Salah’s form and fitness will be absolutely essential.

Mohamed Salah remains Liverpool’s talisman as they turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League. His experience, consistency, and elite goal-scoring record make him a critical figure in Arne Slot’s revamped side. Salah’s sharp movement, left-footed precision, and ability to deliver in clutch moments are vital in navigating tough league-phase ties and knockout clashes. Beyond goals, his leadership and work rate set the tone for Liverpool’s high-pressing system. With younger attackers emerging around him, Salah’s presence ensures both stability and a cutting edge in Europe. If Liverpool are to contend seriously, Salah’s form and fitness will be absolutely essential. Wilfried Singo: Wilfried Singo is set to play a crucial role in Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League campaign, offering pace, power, and versatility down the right flank. Operating primarily as a wing-back or full-back, Singo adds athleticism and defensive solidity, key traits against Europe’s elite wingers. His ability to burst forward and deliver quality crosses gives Galatasaray an extra dimension in attack, while his strength and aerial presence bolster the team defensively. In a squad full of experienced names, Singo brings youthful energy and dynamism. For Galatasaray to compete at the highest level, his performances in both transition and one-on-one duels will be vital.

Stay with DStv and GOtv to Stay connected to The Champions!

Europe’s elite head-to-head from the outset, while inviting fresh, far-flung challengers into the fray. It’s a bold blend: traditional powerhouses battling in high-voltage encounters, while underdog journeys and once-in-a-lifetime trips add a compelling human element. With this format, every matchday matters, every road leads somewhere unpredictable... and it all begins with the unforgettable drama of a draw that promises to reshape how we experience the Champions League.

Whether it’s a last-minute goal or a draw, It’s On – and it’s only on SuperSport.

On the go, stream every match on the DStv Stream or GOtv Stream app. Upgrade or manage your subscription via the New MyDStv or MyGOtv app or visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com

This Season, IT’S ON – Only on SuperSport.