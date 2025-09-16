Achimota Golf Club Ladies announce 2025 Pink Cup Tournament in support of breast cancer awareness

The Achimota Golf Club Ladies Section will once again turn its greens pink as it hosts the annual Pink Cup Tournament in Accra, a flagship event dedicated to raising awareness and support for breast cancer in October.

The 2025 edition is scheduled for Saturday, October 18, and promises to be more than just a day of golf. Over the years, the Pink Cup has become a symbol of solidarity, healthcare advocacy, and community action in Ghana’s fight against breast cancer.

Launched as a creative way to combine sport with social impact, the tournament has steadily expanded its reach. Last year, the initiative provided free breast cancer screenings for dozens of participants and donated GH₵40,000 to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Breast Surgical Unit, funding critical treatments and surgical interventions.

Building on that momentum, this year’s tournament will be held under the theme “Golfing for Hope, Health & Humanity.” Organizers aim to scale up screenings, broaden support for patients in treatment, and deepen public education on the importance of early detection.

“Golf is more than a game for us – it is a platform to change lives,” said Kous Louanges Mang, Lady Captain of the Achimota Golf Club and lead organizer of the Pink Cup. “With this tournament, we are combining sport, health, and community to stand with those affected by breast cancer.”

The 2025 Pink Cup will feature a full day of activities, including competitive golf rounds, breast cancer awareness talks, and free on-site screenings. In keeping with tradition, participants and supporters are encouraged to wear pink, the global color of unity and hope in the fight against the disease.

The Ladies Section is also calling on corporate organizations, health institutions, NGOs, and individuals to support the cause through sponsorships, partnerships, or active participation. Contributions may come in the form of financial donations, equipment, medical support, or simply showing up to stand in solidarity.

The Pink Cup has grown into more than a tournament – it is a movement that demonstrates the power of sport to drive social change. As October approaches, attention will turn to Achimota’s fairways, where the competition will not only be about trophies but about making a difference in lives across Ghana.

Interested sponsors and supporters can contact the Lady Captain of Achimota Golf Club at 0240882310.