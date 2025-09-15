2025/26 GPL: It is time for Asante Kotoko to win the title - Albert Amoah

Asante Kotoko forward Albert Amoah says the time has come for the Porcupine Warriors to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title.

The Reds kicked off their 2025/26 campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Saturday, thanks to Amoah’s decisive 80th-minute strike.

The win ended Kotoko’s long winless run at the venue.

Having lifted the FA Cup last season, the former Great Olympics attacker believes the team must now push for the ultimate domestic prize.

“We want to win the league. We have already won the FA Cup and everything else, including the Toyota Cup, so this is the time for us to win the league,” Amoah told Akoma FM.

The striker also appealed to supporters to remain steadfast throughout the season.

“I will urge the fans to always support us in both good and difficult times because, without them, we are nothing. Even when things get tough, they should stand with us,” he added.

Kotoko will now shift attention to continental football as they prepare to face Nigerian side Kwara United in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary tie on Sunday, September 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium.