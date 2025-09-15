ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025/26 GPL: It is time for Asante Kotoko to win the title - Albert Amoah

Football News 2025/26 GPL: It is time for Asante Kotoko to win the title - Albert Amoah
MON, 15 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko forward Albert Amoah says the time has come for the Porcupine Warriors to reclaim the Ghana Premier League title.

The Reds kicked off their 2025/26 campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Saturday, thanks to Amoah’s decisive 80th-minute strike.

The win ended Kotoko’s long winless run at the venue.

Having lifted the FA Cup last season, the former Great Olympics attacker believes the team must now push for the ultimate domestic prize.

“We want to win the league. We have already won the FA Cup and everything else, including the Toyota Cup, so this is the time for us to win the league,” Amoah told Akoma FM.

The striker also appealed to supporters to remain steadfast throughout the season.

“I will urge the fans to always support us in both good and difficult times because, without them, we are nothing. Even when things get tough, they should stand with us,” he added.

Kotoko will now shift attention to continental football as they prepare to face Nigerian side Kwara United in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary tie on Sunday, September 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

32 minutes ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Mahama government has delivered only 30% of 2025 budget promises – Dr. Razak Koj...

42 minutes ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Civil revolt awaits us if we fail as political actors — Afenyo-Markin warns

42 minutes ago

Bolga Technical Institute riot: We should be ruthless — Education Minister orders tough sanctions Bolga Technical Institute riot: "We should be ruthless" — Education Minister ord...

48 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of St. Andrews Group of Schools & Companies, Richard Kofi Asiedu GTEC orders St. Andrews Group of Schools and Companies CEO to stop using ‘Doctor...

2 hours ago

GBA failed to speak up during removal of CHRAJ, EC Bosses by Akufo-Addos govt; be voice of reason not politics – Ayine 'GBA failed to speak up during removal of CHRAJ, EC Bosses by Akufo-Addo's gov't...

2 hours ago

“Ghana has not received money, compensation or material gain from U.S. deportee agreement — Ablakwa “Ghana has not received money, compensation or material gain from U.S. deportee ...

2 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict: 8,000 Ghanaians return, 5,309 still in Cte d’Ivoire – Ablakwa confirms Gbinyiri conflict: 8,000 Ghanaians return, 5,309 still in Côte d’Ivoire – Ablakw...

2 hours ago

Apology not enough - Kennedy Agyapong camp slams Bawumia 'Apology not enough' - Kennedy Agyapong camp slams Bawumia

2 hours ago

Dr. Cadman Mills Galamsey: 'I refuses to pay for accolades Mahama is receiving for cedi's recover...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 'Forgive us of our mistakes' – Bawumia begs Ghanaians

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line