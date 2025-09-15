ModernGhana logo
Bashir Hayford hails disciplined Heart of Lions after hard-fought win over Dreams FC

Bashir Hayford hails disciplined Heart of Lions after hard-fought win over Dreams FC

Heart of Lions head coach Bashir Hayford has praised his players for executing his game plan in their narrow victory over Dreams FC at the weekend.

The Kpando-based side edged out the “Still Believe” boys 1-0 at the Kpando Sports Stadium, thanks to a 25th-minute penalty confidently converted by Ebenezer Abban.

The result gave Lions a measure of revenge against a team that has troubled them in recent seasons.

"Dreams has been a bogey club for us and it was not easy beating them,” Bashir said at the post-match interview.

"I am happy with the instructions I gave to my attackers that they should control [the ball], and when they enter the 18-yard [box], they should not panic because there's another option if they are brought down [penalty]. And that was the only goal of the match," Hayford added.

The victory leaves Heart of Lions fifth on the Ghana Premier League table after Matchday 1. They next travel to Techiman, where they will face newly promoted Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

