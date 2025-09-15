Man Utd have 'got worse' under Amorim - Rooney

Manchester United have "got worse" under Ruben Amorim, says former club captain and record goalscorer Wayne Rooney.

The 20-time English champions appointed Amorim on 1 November last year to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag.

But more than 10 months later, the Portuguese head coach appears to be showing few signs of being able to revive the team's fortunes.

His side delivered another dismal display in a 3-0 derby defeat at Manchester City on Sunday, with many supporters in the away end leaving long before the final whistle.

"I want to be as supportive and positive as I can be on the manager and the players," said the former England striker on the latest episode of The Wayne Rooney Show, which you can now listen to on BBC Sounds.

"But it is very difficult to sit here and say we are seeing progression, and at least we're seeing things that will get results in the near future.

"We're seeing none of that, and it is very difficult. There was an image towards the end of the game where I saw the Manchester United fans leaving.

"You could hear the fans singing Amorim's name, but I think that is so powerful that the United fans were leaving the game.

"You know the game is over and I think they were very disappointed in what they were seeing. It is hard to see how it continues.

"What are the patterns? What are we seeing what might improve the team moving forward?"

United finished 15th in the league last term with 42 points, their lowest position since 1989–90. They earned their fewest points in a top-flight season since they were last relegated in 1973–74.

Since Amorim's arrival they have spent about £250m on new signings, while shipping out most of their so-called 'bomb squad'.

This has allowed the 40-year-old coach to revamp his side into a 3-4-3 system that he has vowed not to deviate from after enjoying success with Sporting.

However, many of last season's problems already appear to be resurfacing.

"I think after the last year when Ten Hag got sacked and Ruben came in, we're hearing how they're going to play and it is going to change," said Rooney, who scored 253 goals for United between 2004 and 2017.

"I think if the manager is honest with himself, it has got worse."

United displaying 'relegation form'

United have already suffered a humiliating Carabao Cup defeat by League Two Grimsby in the opening weeks of the 2025-26 campaign.

Alarmingly they have also managed only two goals from open play, while losing twice in their opening four league fixtures - with four points their poorest return at this stage since 1992-93 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

By then, though, Ferguson already had some credit in the bank having won the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup, while he guided United to a runners-up league finish in his first full season (1987-88).

In contrast, Amorim's 36% win rate across all competitions is the worst of any permanent United manager since World War Two and his win record is a dismal 26% in the league.

Of the 17 sides who have been in the Premier League throughout since Amorim's tenure began, his United team have the worst record - alongside Tottenham - with just 31 points from 31 games.

"Quite a lot of league seasons that is relegation form," said Rooney.

"What is important when you're trying to implement a new style is you win games as well while you're doing that."

Rooney also echoed comments made by other former players now working in the media when he addressed Amorim's insistence on deploying two central midfielders, often against opposition sides featuring three.

"The problem with this [3-4-3] system is having two in [central] midfield," he said.

"The players have not got the energy and legs to cover the full width of the pitch and go up and down. They're getting overrun and overpowered in that midfield.

"Listen, I have had my time as a manager, and I know how it works, and I know how it is when someone else looks and critiques your formation. I can understand that, but it is so obvious.

"If you're struggling, you have to put three in midfield and give yourself a chance to compete."