I will be happy to win Confederation Cup with Asante Kotoko - Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has expressed his desire to lead the club to victory in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors booked their place in the continental competition after clinching the FA Cup title with a 2-1 win over lower-tier side Golden Kick FC.

Their campaign begins this weekend with a preliminary round first-leg clash against Nigeria’s Kwara United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Zito, who won the Confederation Cup during his playing days, urged supporters to rally behind the team as they chase continental success.

"Going into Africa is not easy, so I am pleading with the fans to stay united and support the team," the former Dreams FC boss told Asempa FM.

"I played and won Africa, so I will be happy to win this tournament, but it must start with the fans coming together.

"The target is to get into the money zone, but we must first win the game against Kwara United," Zito added.

The two-legged encounter will be played on September 21 and 28. Should Kotoko advance, they will face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the next round.