CAF Confederation Cup: Playing in the money zone is our target - Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has revealed that the club’s primary objective in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup is to reach the competition’s lucrative group stage.

The Porcupine Warriors begin their campaign against Nigerian side Kwara United in the preliminary round, with the first leg scheduled for September 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium and the return fixture a week later on September 28.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Zito urged fans to rally behind the team as they embark on their continental journey.

"Going into Africa is not easy, so I am pleading with the fans to stay united and support the team," the veteran gaffer said.

"I played and won Africa, so I will be happy to win this tournament, but it must start with the fans coming together.

"The target is to get into the money zone, but we must first win the game against Kwara United," Zito added.

He stressed that while the ultimate goal is the money zone, Kotoko must first overcome Kwara United to set the tone for the campaign.