Charles Osei Asibey re-elected World Armwrestling Vice President

  Mon, 15 Sep 2025
President of Ghana Armwrestling Federation and Africa Armwrestling, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, has been re-elected as Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), at the 47th Congress of the World Armwrestling Federation in Albena, Bulgaria.

Mr. Osei Asibey will thus continue his stewardship with the world body until 2029.

With his impressive achievements, exceptional leadership skills, tireless dedication, profound expertise in the sport and global recognition of his leadership, the congress unanimously endorsed Mr. Osei Asibey’s nomination for re-election to a renewed mandate.

“I am giddy, elated and poised to further influence the development and promotion of Armwrestling to new heights, leveraging on my network to drive growth, innovation, and excellence in the sport,” President Osei Asibey stated after his election.

Mr. Osei Asibey’s journey to the top has been marked by perseverance and hard work. As the President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, he has been instrumental in promoting the sport in Ghana and beyond. His vision for Armwrestling extends beyond borders, and his commitment to excellence has earned him the respect of his peers worldwide.

In 2022, Osei Asibey was voted as the President of Africa Armwrestling, ascended to the World Armwrestling board, and the same year, confirming his growing impact on the global stage. Since his election to key positions in 2022, he has been instrumental in shaping the growth and development of armwrestling, both in Africa and globally, also ensuring the recognition of Armwrestling in the African Games

As Vice President of WAF, Osei Asibey will work closely with the President and other officials to promote armwrestling worldwide. He will also play a key role in developing strategies to increase participation, improve competition standards, and enhance the overall growth of the sport. With his wealth of experience and knowledge, Osei Asibey is well-equipped to make a lasting impact on the world of armwrestling.

Osei Asibey’s continued leadership makes the future of armwrestling look bright, and Ghana is poised to play an increasingly important role in the global armwrestling arena.

As Vice President of WAF, Mr. Osei Asibey is expected to continue promoting arm wrestling in Ghana and beyond. His vision for the sport is ambitious, and his leadership will undoubtedly inspire others to work towards a common goal.

