2025/26 GPL: GFA charges Berekum Chelsea over regulatory breaches

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has formally charged Berekum Chelsea with multiple breaches of its Premier League Regulations following their 2025/26 season opener against Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park.

According to the GFA, the club failed to comply with several key requirements before and during Saturday’s fixture.

These included the omission of player names on the back of their jerseys and the failure to organise the mandatory pre-match briefing for their head coach.

In a statement released on Sunday, September 14, the GFA further alleged that Berekum Chelsea allowed an unauthorised official, Mr. Obed Nana Nketia, access to the inner perimeter of the stadium, contravening the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

"Berekum Chelsea have been charged with multiple breaches of the Ghana Premier League Regulations, 2025, and the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, 2025, following their Premier League game against Asante Kotoko SC at the Golden City Park," the statement read.

"The Club is alleged to have allowed Mr. Obed Nana Nketia, an unauthorised official, to sit in the inner perimeter. They are also alleged to have failed to ensure that all their players had their names displayed at the back of their strips. The Club is further alleged to have failed to organise the mandatory Pre-Match Briefing for their Head Coach,” the Ghana FA announced on Sunday, September 14."

The club has until Tuesday, September 16, to submit its response to the charges.